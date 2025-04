Body of man was found on Thursday near forest area of Vijaypar of Samba district.

Officials said that today morning a body of a man was found in forest area.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhvinder (26/27) son of Prem Chand resident of Byaspur Jammu.

Soon a team of police reached the spot and shifted the body to Government Hospital Vijapur for medico-legal formalities, they said.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up, they added.(GNS)