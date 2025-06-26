Politics

Make quality films in Kashmiri, dub them for world to watch: Dr Farooq

Shafat Malik
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Jun 25: National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday expressed hopes that more filmmakers will come forward to make movies in Kashmiri language, which he believes can help highlight the region’s beauty and provide a platform to local artists.

Speaking to reporters after attending the premiere of Harmukh, the first-ever Kashmiri-Kannada film, Dr Abdullah praised the effort and said such initiatives should continue. “The actors have done a wonderful job,” he said.

The former J&K Chief Minister said Kashmiri films should follow the example of Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Hindi films and reach wider audiences through dubbing. “There are Kashmiris across the world. These films can be dubbed into other languages so others can understand our stories,” he said.

Dr Abdullah urged filmmakers to focus on quality. “Some earlier films couldn’t even be screened due to poor direction and lack of creativity. We need good films that reflect Kashmir’s beauty and showcase its immense talent,” he said.

The NC chief said films like Harmukh open doors for young Kashmiri actors. “If they get a break here, they’ll have a chance to perform at bigger platforms,” he added.

About Harmukh, he said the film was heartwarming and expressed hope it would soon be released on OTT platforms. “With God’s grace, it will come on Netflix and people across the world will watch it,” he added.

