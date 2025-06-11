Major reshuffle in J&K Administration, 24 Officers Transferred

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government pon Wednesday issued a comprehensive transfer and posting order, affecting several senior IAS and JKAS officers across various departments.

According to the order issued in the interest of administration, Anil Kumar Singh, IAS (AGMUT:1995), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department. He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, in addition to his own duties, relieving Shri Vikramjit Singh, IPS of the additional charge.

2. Saurabh Bhagat, IAS (AGMUT:2002), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department, holding additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

3. Zubair Ahmad, JKAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, relieving Shri Shailendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:1995) of the additional charge.

4. Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS (AGMUT:2009), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department. He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, in addition to his own duties, relieving Shri Mohammad Aijaz, IAS (AGMUT:2012) of the additional charge.

5. Niraj Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:2010), Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Public Grievances Department, relieving Shri Mohammad Aijaz, IAS (AGMUT:2012) of the additional charge.

6. Dr. Piyush Singla, IAS (AGMUT:2012), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department.

7. Mr. Naveen S L, IAS (AGMUT:2012), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Secretary to the Government, Transport Department.

8. Nazim Zai Khan, IAS (AGMUT:2013), Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICPS, J&K.

9. Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, IAS (AGMUT:2013), Mission Director, ICPS, J&K is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Enquires, J&K.

10. Owais Ahmed, IAS (AGMUT:2014), Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, holding additional charge of the post of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar City for Implementation of the Smart City Project, is transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir. Shri Abdul Rashid War, JKAS shall report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

11. Mr. Gurpal Singh, IAS (AGMUT:2014), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Director, Social Welfare, Jammu.

12. Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K.

13. Dr. Bilal Mohiud Din Bhat, IAS (AGMUT: 2017), Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Depub Commissioner, Budgam.

14. Akshay Labroo, IAS (TR:2018), Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

15. Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS (AGMUT:2018), Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation. He shall also hold the charge of the post of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar City for Implementation of the Smart City Project, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

16. Rupesh Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:2019), Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, holding additional charge of the post of CEO, JaKeGA, is transferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

17. Shahzad Alam, IAS (AGMUT:2019), Director, Employment, J&K, holding additional charge of the posts of Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth and Mission Director, Mission YUVA, shall also hold the charge of Director, Skill Development, J&K in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Shri Om Prakash Bhagat, JKAS shall report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

18. Ms. Shreya Singhal, IAS (AGMUT:2020), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation. She shall also hold the charge of CEO, JK ERA, in addition to her own duties, relieving Shri Mohammad Aijaz, IAS (AGMUT:2012) of the additional charge.

19. Ananth Dwivedi, IAS (AGMUT:2021), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as CEO, State Health Agency, J&K. He shall also hold the charge of Mission Director, Ayush Bharat Digital Health Mission, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

20.Mahima Madan, IAS (AGMUT:2021), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as CEO, JaKeGA. She shall also hold the charge of Additional Secretary, Resident Commission, New Delhi, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

21. Pankaj Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar. Shri Rajesh Kumar Shavan, JKAS shall report to theGeneral Administration Department for further posting.

22. Roshan Lal, JKAS Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri.

23. Mohammad Alyas Khan, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.

24. Vivek Phonsa, JKAS, under orders of transfer as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kathua is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Home Department.