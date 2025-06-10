Major Reshuffle In J&K Administration, 134 Officers Transferred

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders for 50 JKAS officers in the interest of administration.

Bashir Ahmad Dar, Managing Director, JKPCC, has been posted as Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission. Rajinder Singh Tara, Director General, Youth Services and Sports, has been appointed Controller, Legal Metrology. Nitu Gupta, Secretary in the Finance Department, has been posted as Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department.

Smita Sethi, Secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department, has been posted as Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration. Anuradha Gupta, Controller, Legal Metrology, has been posted as Director General, Youth Services and Sports. Mathora Masoom, Special Secretary in the Tourism Department, has been appointed Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation, replacing Shafat Sultan, who will await further orders.

Abdul Hafiz Shah, awaiting posting in the Divisional Commissioner’s office, Kashmir, has been posted as Special Secretary, Information Technology Department. Musheer Ahmed, Special Secretary, Social Welfare Department, has been appointed Mission Director, ICDS. Nawab Din, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Udhampur, has been appointed Custodian General.

Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Special Secretary, School Education Department, has been posted as Special Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department. Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, Director, Rural Development, Jammu, has been appointed Director, Tribal Affairs, replacing Ghulam Rasool, who will await further orders.

Rishpal Singh, Custodian General, has been posted as Special Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department. Kishori Lal, Mission Director, ICDS, has been appointed Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy & Advance Ruling). Mansoor Aslam Chowdhary, Additional Inspector General of Registration, Jammu, has been posted as Special Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Pankaj Gupta, Special Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department, has been appointed Additional Inspector General of Registration, Jammu. Shahnaz Akhter, Joint Director, IMPARD, has been posted as Director, Rural Development, Jammu. Fayaz Ahmad Banday, awaiting adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Director, Command Area Development, Kashmir.

Prerna Raina, awaiting adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Special Secretary, Power Development Department. Rimpy Ohri, Special Secretary in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, has been appointed Director, Public Relations, New Delhi. Subash Chander, Programme Officer, ICDS Samba, has been appointed Special Secretary, Higher Education Department.

Ved Prakash, Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu, has been posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Udhampur. Pardeep Singh, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Enforcement), Kathua, has been posted as Managing Director, SIDCO, and will also hold charge of Managing Director, SICOP.

Ghalib Mohi-ud-din Shah, Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course and Director, SKICC (additional charge), has been posted as Director, SKICC full time. He will continue to hold the additional charge of Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course. Mir Afroz, Director, Public Relations, has been transferred and will await further orders.

Krishan Lal, Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Social Welfare Department. Nazir Ahmad Mir, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Transport Department. Rakesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation and Additional CEO, Smart City Jammu, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Jammu.

Kanchan Bala, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Jammu, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department. Sudershan Kumar, awaiting posting in GAD, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Reasi. Sunil Kumar, awaiting posting in GAD, has been appointed Chief Administrative Officer (HR), JPDCL.

Subah Mehta, Joint Director, School Education, Jammu, has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, and will also hold the charge of Additional CEO, Smart City, Jammu. Vinakshi Koul, Deputy Labour Commissioner, Jammu, has been posted as Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu.

Devinder Singh Bhau, CEO, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop, has been appointed Additional Secretary, Information Technology Department. Deepika Rana, awaiting adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board. Khalid Hussain Malik, awaiting adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies (Audit), Kashmir.

Riyaz Ahmad Shah, awaiting adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Srinagar. Paramjeet Singh, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Doda and GM, DIC Doda (additional charge), has been posted as Joint Director, Employment, Jammu.

Romin Ahmad, awaiting adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Joint Director, Handloom, Kashmir. Chand Kishore Sharma, Additional Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, has been posted as Joint Director, Entrepreneurship Development Institute. One selection-grade post is transferred to EDI for salary drawl.

Waseem Raja, Additional Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, has been posted as Joint Director, Tourism, Kashmir. Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Additional Secretary, School Education Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Revenue Department. Zahoor Ahmad Raina, awaiting adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Anantnag.

Ashwani Kumar, Joint Director, Employment Jammu, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Doda. Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, awaiting adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (South), Kashmir HQ at Lower Munda.

Ashok Kumar, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Jammu, has been posted as Additional Secretary, School Education Department. Shazia Koser, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-II), Jammu, has been posted as Joint Director, Handloom, Jammu.

Virender Kumar Manyal, awaiting adjustment in GAD, has been posted as CEO, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop. Kulbushan Khajuria, awaiting adjustment in GAD, has been posted as CEO, Tourism Development Authority, Rajouri.

Mohammad Rouf Rehman, awaiting adjustment in GAD, has been posted as CEO, Tourism Development Authority, Kokernag. Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, has been posted as CEO, Tourism Development Authority, Bhaderwah.

Tufail Matoo, CEO, Tourism Development Authority, Rajouri, has been posted as Joint Director, Information, Jammu. Shabir-ul-Hassan, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been appointed as Deputy Labour Commissioner, Jammu. Rabiya Noor, awaiting orders, has been posted as Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kashmir.

Narinder Kumar Badyal, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Jammu, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.

Iqbal Hussain, awaiting adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Jammu.s

Dharam Pal, awaiting adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Kathua. Rubeena Nazir, awaiting adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Srinagar.

Rohit Sharma, awaiting adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Jammu. Bashir Ahmad Lone, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, Employment, Kashmir. Qazi Afshana, awaiting posting, has been appointed as Deputy Director, Employment, Jammu.

Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri, awaiting adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Deputy Director, Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir. Shagufta Jalal, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Anantnag. Mohinder Kumar, awaiting orders, has been appointed as Deputy Director, ICDS, Jammu.

Asima Qurat-ul-Ain, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kupwara. Arif Hameed, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Pulwama. Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kulgam.

Fayaz Ahmad, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Srinagar. Mohammad Ayaz Bhat, awaiting orders, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Shopian. Shabnam Kamili, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Baramulla.

Inayatullah Rather, awaiting posting, has been appointed Deputy Director, ICDS, Bandipora. Fayaz Ahmad Mir, awaiting orders, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Ganderbal. Mohammad Aslam, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Budgam.

Bilal Ahmad Dar, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kupwara. Mehraj Din Bhat, awaiting orders, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Pulwama. Ghulam Mohammad Lone, awaiting adjustment, has been appointed as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kulgam.

Nusrat Rashid, awaiting posting, has been appointed as Deputy Director, ICDS, Anantnag. Ajaz Ahmad, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Baramulla. Reyaz Ahmad Khan, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Shopian.

Nazir Ahmad Bhat, awaiting orders, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Srinagar. Abdul Rashid Bhat, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Ganderbal. Rafiq Ahmad Rather, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Bandipora.

Tariq Ahmad Dar, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Budgam. Shahnawaz Ahmad, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kupwara. Abdul Gani Dar, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Pulwama.

Mohammad Ashraf Wani, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kulgam. Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, awaiting orders, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Baramulla. Khurshid Ahmad Wani, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Anantnag.

Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, awaiting posting, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Shopian. Mohammad Shafi Khan, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Srinagar. Abdul Rashid Wani, awaiting posting, has been appointed as Deputy Director, ICDS, Ganderbal.

Arshid Ahmad Sheikh, awaiting orders, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Bandipora. Ghulam Qadir Bhat, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Budgam. Mohammad Afzal Wani, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kupwara.

Zubair Ahmad Shah, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Pulwama. Mohammad Akbar Bhat, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kulgam. Fayaz Ahmad Lone, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Baramulla.

Mehraj Ahmad, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Anantnag. Ghulam Nabi Wani, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Shopian.

Mohammad Afzal Rather, awaiting adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Srinagar. Javaid Iqbal Lone, awaiting orders, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Ganderbal. Nazir Ahmad Dar, awaiting adjustment, has been appointed as Deputy Director, ICDS, Bandipora.

Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Budgam. Bashir Ahmad Wani, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kupwara. Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, awaiting orders, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Pulwama.

Ali Mohammad Sheikh, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kulgam. Manzoor Ahmad Khan, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Baramulla. Shabir Ahmad Lone, awaiting posting, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Anantnag.

Shabir Ahmad Bhat, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Shopian. Zahoor Ahmad Mir, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Srinagar. Ghulam Mohammad Wani, awaiting orders, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Ganderbal.

Mohammad Yousuf Wani, awaiting posting, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Bandipora. Ghulam Rasool Wani, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Budgam. Mohammad Ashraf Khan, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kupwara.

Mohammad Amin Bhat, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Pulwama. Ghulam Mohammad Mir, awaiting posting, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kulgam. Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Baramulla.

Mohammad Shafi Bhat, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Anantnag. Abdul Rashid Khan, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Shopian.

Mohammad Rafiq Bhat, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Srinagar.

Mohammad Qasim Bhat, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Ganderbal. Ghulam Rasool Sheikh, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Bandipora. Bashir Ahmad Khan, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Budgam.

Ali Mohammad Wani, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kupwara. Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Pulwama. Mohammad Iqbal Lone, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Kulgam.

The series of transfers brings the total number of officers reassigned to 134, across a wide range of departments including Health, Education, Social Welfare, Labour, Industries, Revenue, Rural Development, and Tourism, among others. The reshuffle is aimed at optimising administrative efficiency and filling key vacancies across Jammu and Kashmir.(KNS)