Major Ration Scam Busted in Mandi: MLA Ajaz Jan Orders Immediate Sealing of Dhara Food Store

POONCH : A major ration distribution scam has been unearthed in the Dhara Block of Sathra Tehsil, District Mandi, after concerned Panchayat members and residents approached Hon’ble MLA Poonch, Mr. Ajaz Jan, with serious allegations of ration irregularities.

Promptly responding to the public’s concerns, MLA Ajaz Jan conducted a surprise inspection of the Dhara Panchayat Food Store. During his visit, he discovered alarming discrepancies in the ration supply. The ration stock, officially marked for delivery before 10th May 2025, was only delivered on 24th May, with a challan falsely dated 10th May — raising suspicions of manipulation and fraud.

Even more concerning was the underweight ration bags. Instead of the mandated 50 kg, bags weighed between 38 to 44 kg, pointing to a large-scale scam that could severely impact Below Poverty Line (BPL) families relying on government aid.

After hearing statements from the store dealer and local residents, MLA Jan immediately contacted the Minister’s Office, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch, Superintendent of Police (SP) Poonch, and Assistant Director, CAPD Poonch. Following the alert, DDC Poonch ordered an official inquiry, dispatching the Tehsildar (Magistrate) Mandi and SHO Mandi to the site.

In the presence of officials, the food store was thoroughly examined. All ration bags were weighed and delivery records scrutinized. As a result, the store was sealed and several ration bags were seized and sent to Police Station Mandi for further investigation.

MLA Ajaz Jan has instructed the authorities to initiate strict legal proceedings and file an FIR against all individuals involved in the fraud. He has assured the public of Dhara Panchayat and the wider Haveli Constituency that he will personally monitor ration stores to enforce transparency and fairness in public distribution.

Local residents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to MLA Jan and the district administration for taking swift and decisive action to protect the rights of the underprivileged.