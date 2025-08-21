BreakingKashmir

Major Narcotics haul in Srigufwara; 98Kg of Poppy Straw recovered, One arrested

In a significant breakthrough against drug peddling in the district, Anantnag Police apprehended a drug peddler and recovered a massive quantity of narcotic substance from his possession in the Srigufwara area.

A Police spokesperson said that acting on specific and credible intelligence regarding the storage of narcotics, a team from Police Station Srigufwara conducted a meticulously planned raid at the residential house of one Ajaz Ahmad Bhat S/O Ghulam Mohidin Bhat, a resident of Nowshara, Srigufwara.

During the thorough search of the premises, the police team recovered and seized a consignment of 98 kilograms of Poppy Straw. Furthermore, two mixer grinders, suspected to be used for processing the narcotic material, were also recovered from the spot.

The accused, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, was immediately arrested on the spot. The contraband and other seized materials have been taken into custody as case property.

In this connection, a case has been registered at Police Station Srigufwara under FIR No. 54/2025 under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

The successful operation is part of the continuous efforts by Anantnag Police to curb the menace of drugs in society and to dismantle the networks of drug suppliers operating in the district. The general public is appreciated for their cooperation and is encouraged to come forward with any credible information that can assist police in this fight against drugs, ensuring a safer and healthier future for our youth.

