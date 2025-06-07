Maha Maheshwaracharya Abhinavagupta Jayanti celebrated by Shree Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram

Jammu, June 06: Shree Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram, Nasib Nagar, Janipur Friday organised a special lec-ture on the occasion of Maha Maheshwaracharya Abhinavagupta Jayanti that falls on the Nirjala Ekadashi every year.

A statement issued here said that Prof. Jagir Singh, an eminent exponent of Trika Shaiv Parampara was the special guest on the occasion. The celebrations started with the lighting of the traditional lamp and felicitation of the special guest Prof. Jagir Singh with a shawl. He was felicitated by Jai Krishan Khar, General Secretary, Shree Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram, Nasib, Nagar, Janipur and Sanjay Raina an eminent Trika practitioner He delivered a comprehensive lecture on the Kashmir Shaiv Dar-shan and enlightened the devotees about the nuances of the Trika Parampara. While speaking on the occasion, he said: “Kashmir Shaiv Darshan dispels all illusions in human life and enables us to in-ternalise the Shaivahood in each being. Thus, decimating all the cobwebs that accumulate due to Avidhya. This Parampara eliminates all the falsehoods that may have accumulated and enables us to live a life of highest order. In this Parampara the role of the Guru is of paramount importance. Swami Ram Ji Maharaj brought the renaissance by establishing the Shaiva Darshan in Kashmir in its right perspective.”

Sanjay Raina, an eminent Trika practitioner of the Shree Ram Shaiv Ashram, while speaking on the occasion said: ‘Maha Maheshwaracharya Abhinavagupta was an epitome of Kashmir Shaiv Darshan. He shaped the research ecosystem of the tradition with his multi-dimensional expertise in terms of place consciousness and aesthetics of Kashmir. There is no field of philosophy and art which he did not situate in terms of Kashmir Shaiv Parampara and did an encyclopaedic work to integrate all the schools of Shaiva tradition. He made a balance between the practices and the philosophy as far as the Shaiva system is concerned.” He said: “Due to genocidal attrition of the Dharmis in Kashmir from time to time. Trika system went through a decline but in the modern times Maha Maheshwarachar-ya Swami Ram Ji Maharaj rejuvenated the Trika Parampara by setting new standards in research and maintaining the tantric traditions. With his blessings Maharaja Pratap Singh was able to publish the Kashmiri Sanskrit Text Series that enabled the conservation and preservation of the valuable Shaiva Darshan scriptures.” After the lecture series the traditional Puja of Charan Padukas of the Shiava Masters was performed and after that Prasad was served to the devotees. Proceedings of the cele-brations were conducted by Dr. Mahesh Kaul, an eminent Shaiva Trika Tantra Practitioner and re-searcher.