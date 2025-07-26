BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Machail Mata Yatra 2025: Nearly 5,000 Pilgrims pay obeisance at Holy Shrine

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
4 Min Read

KISHTWAR, JULY 26: The revered Shree Machail Mata Yatra 2025, which officially commenced on July 25, 2025, touched nearly 5 thousand mark with 4,944 pilgrims (3861 males, 776 females and 307 children) performing Darshan at the Holy Shree Chandi Mata Mandir at Village Machail in Paddar Valley.

This annual Yatra is one of the most significant pilgrimages in the Jammu Division as its popularity has soared in past years, with about 3 lakh pilgrims visiting last year alone.

Pilgrims along with the holy mace (Chhari) procession will proceed from Jammu on August 17 towards Darbar following traditional path and transits. The Yatra shall conclude on 5 September.
The weather at Machail Bhawan remains clear, ensuring a smooth experience for the devotees.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar in collaboration with the district administration Kishtwar, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma and local administration, is diligently working to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the Yatris this year.

Langars by devotees near Bhawan Machail and en-route are offering meals to the pilgrims. Additionally, lodging facilities have been made available at the Yatri Bhawan Gulabgarh, Sapphire Guest House, luxury mushroom tents, along with various tent accommodations and Yatri Sarai near Chandi Mata Bhawan, Machail for the comfort of the devotees.

With the footfall expected to exceed 5 lakh this year, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma has appealed Yatris to follow guidelines/SoPs and Yatra timings religiously.
The Departure Timing from Kishtwar to Gulabgarh is 05:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Gulabgarh to Machail – 04:30 AM to 04:30 PM and Arrival Timing Machail to Gulabgarh – 04:30 AM to 04:30 PM, Gulabgarh to Kishtwar- 05:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

To ensure a safe and pleasant journey for the pilgrims, the administration has upgraded the road connectivity and made adequate arrangements of water supply, sanitation, security and online registration through the website.

The addition of a road up to Chashoti on the Gulabgarh to Machail axis has significantly reduced the trekking distance, now taking approximately 3-4 hours. Furthermore, the road from Chishoti to Hamori is clear, with the only pending work being the construction of a bridge at Chishoti, which is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed soon.

New bridges and repairs to existing infrastructure aim to provide a safe and hassle-free experience for Yatris amid challenging geography.

The pilgrims can visit the official Machail Yatra website at www.shrimachailmatayatra.com for online registration and get updated information regarding the Yatra, including, routes and other facilities.

This resource is designed to help pilgrims stay informed and address any queries they may have. Yatris are advised to carry their Aadhar cards and review the guidelines on the website.

The administration remains committed to ensuring a seamless and spiritually fulfilling experience for all devotees participating in the Shree Machail Yatra this year.

India-assisted Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project handed over to Bhutan’s Druk Green Power Corp
Jos Buttler steps down as England white-ball captain after Champions Trophy debacle
J&K Police initiates Probe into Incident involving Parade of theft suspect in Jammu
Two day election training for civil, police officers concludes JAMMU, JANUARY 31: The two day election training for civil and police officers in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded here today. The a training program was attended by 25 to 30 police officers of Deputy Superintendent of Police and Assistant Superintendent of Police rank besides 30 to 40 civil officers of Jammu division. The training was aimed to enhance understanding of the participants regarding security modules critical for ensuring a smooth to secure electoral process. The training on systematic Voters Education and Rlectoral Participation (SVEEP), Model Code of Conduct, Media certification and monitoring committee and social media was imparted to civil officers of ADC, ADDC, SDM, ACR and other district officers rank. Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, emphasized upon the dynamic nature of technology and the challenges it poses in the evolving landscape. He stressed upon the extensive media coverage of election related events and the difficulty in implementing corrective measures swiftly. The training provided a crucial opportunity for the police officers to adapt to new strategies and techniques for maintaining security during elections.
Search operation underway after terrorist attack in Poonch
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha addresses North Zone Regional Conference of Legal Services Authorities at Srinagar
Next Article PM Modi concludes Maldives visit, heads to Tamil Nadu; says talks with President Muizzu will boost ties
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Our collective responsibility to deliver justice, legal-aid to defence personnel & tribal communities”: CM Omar 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
PM Modi concludes Maldives visit, heads to Tamil Nadu; says talks with President Muizzu will boost ties
Breaking National
LG Sinha addresses North Zone Regional Conference of Legal Services Authorities at Srinagar
Breaking
PM Modi “delighted” to meet ITEC beneficiaries in Maldives
Breaking National