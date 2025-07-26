Machail Mata Yatra 2025: Nearly 5,000 Pilgrims pay obeisance at Holy Shrine

KISHTWAR, JULY 26: The revered Shree Machail Mata Yatra 2025, which officially commenced on July 25, 2025, touched nearly 5 thousand mark with 4,944 pilgrims (3861 males, 776 females and 307 children) performing Darshan at the Holy Shree Chandi Mata Mandir at Village Machail in Paddar Valley.

This annual Yatra is one of the most significant pilgrimages in the Jammu Division as its popularity has soared in past years, with about 3 lakh pilgrims visiting last year alone.

Pilgrims along with the holy mace (Chhari) procession will proceed from Jammu on August 17 towards Darbar following traditional path and transits. The Yatra shall conclude on 5 September.

The weather at Machail Bhawan remains clear, ensuring a smooth experience for the devotees.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar in collaboration with the district administration Kishtwar, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma and local administration, is diligently working to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the Yatris this year.

Langars by devotees near Bhawan Machail and en-route are offering meals to the pilgrims. Additionally, lodging facilities have been made available at the Yatri Bhawan Gulabgarh, Sapphire Guest House, luxury mushroom tents, along with various tent accommodations and Yatri Sarai near Chandi Mata Bhawan, Machail for the comfort of the devotees.

With the footfall expected to exceed 5 lakh this year, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma has appealed Yatris to follow guidelines/SoPs and Yatra timings religiously.

The Departure Timing from Kishtwar to Gulabgarh is 05:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Gulabgarh to Machail – 04:30 AM to 04:30 PM and Arrival Timing Machail to Gulabgarh – 04:30 AM to 04:30 PM, Gulabgarh to Kishtwar- 05:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

To ensure a safe and pleasant journey for the pilgrims, the administration has upgraded the road connectivity and made adequate arrangements of water supply, sanitation, security and online registration through the website.

The addition of a road up to Chashoti on the Gulabgarh to Machail axis has significantly reduced the trekking distance, now taking approximately 3-4 hours. Furthermore, the road from Chishoti to Hamori is clear, with the only pending work being the construction of a bridge at Chishoti, which is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed soon.

New bridges and repairs to existing infrastructure aim to provide a safe and hassle-free experience for Yatris amid challenging geography.

The pilgrims can visit the official Machail Yatra website at www.shrimachailmatayatra.com for online registration and get updated information regarding the Yatra, including, routes and other facilities.

This resource is designed to help pilgrims stay informed and address any queries they may have. Yatris are advised to carry their Aadhar cards and review the guidelines on the website.

The administration remains committed to ensuring a seamless and spiritually fulfilling experience for all devotees participating in the Shree Machail Yatra this year.