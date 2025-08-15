BreakingKashmir

M. Raju Assigned Charge Of Divisional Commisionar Kashmir

Agencies
Jammu and Kashmir

Government on Friday assigned charge of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to M. Raju (IAS) in the interest of administration.

According to a Government order, a copy of which lies with GNS, M Raju, Commissioner Secretary to Government Commissioner,General Administration Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, till Anshul Garg, IAS (AGMUT:2013) assume his charge of the post.

Last month Government had ordered transfer of Anshul Garg, who was posted as Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Government of J&K.(GNS)

