Lt Gen Sharma reviews counter-terrorism grid in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 7: Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command, on Thursday reviewed the counter-terrorism grid in south Kashmir.

He was briefed on the prevailing security situation, ongoing operations, and operational preparedness of forces deployed in the region.

The visit comes at a time when security forces continue intensified operations against Pakistan-backed terrorists, particularly in the southern districts of the Valley.

Senior officers briefed the Army Commander on the latest intelligence inputs, area domination efforts, and coordination between various security agencies.

In a post shared on X, the Northern Command of the Indian Army stated, “Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, reviewed the counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir, where he was briefed on the security situation, operational readiness and ongoing operations.”

“He complimented all ranks for their steadfastness and resilience, enabling the Indian Army’s resolute commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region,” the X post reads.

The Army Commander also interacted with troops on the ground, appreciating their high level of alertness and commitment in maintaining stability in the region.

A senior Army officer posted in the region, said that troops deployed in South Kashmir have shown exceptional resolve in the face of continued threats. The counter-terrorism grid remains robust, and operations are being carried out with precision and coordination, he said.

Lt Gen Sharma commended the morale and professionalism of all ranks, highlighting their role in upholding peace and national security.

Meanwhile, Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other paramilitary forces, continues to carry out joint operations aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and preventing infiltration attempts.