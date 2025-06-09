Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai appointed Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy); will continue as DGMO

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, whom the Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had called while India was pummeling Pakistani airbases during Operation Sindoor, pleading for a ceasefire, was on Monday appointed as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy). He will continue to hold the post of DGMO.

The Deputy Chief (Strategy) is a relatively new vertical created to oversee the Indian Army’s Operations and Intelligence Directorates, among other important branches. It is considered one of the most crucial appointments within the Indian Army, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

On June 4, Lt Gen Ghai was also awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II), recognising his distinguished service.

In a press briefing on May 12, a couple of days after the cessation of hostilities was announced with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Ghai underlined the preparedness and coordinated response of the Indian armed forces.

The operation involved precision strikes against terrorist targets without crossing the Line of Control or the International Boundary. Interestingly, the now Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) had used a cricket analogy, “Ashes to Ashes”, to describe how India employed its multi-layered air defence systems to neutralise incoming aerial threats from Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Lt Gen Ghai had also visited Manipur around February 25 to assess the security situation in the state, especially along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB). During his visit, he held meetings with key state officials, including the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the State Security Advisor, the Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Police. The visit to the conflict-marred region aimed to review the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and assess the status of ongoing border infrastructure projects.

Lt Gen Ghai had then, during his Manipur visit, stressed the importance of a “whole-of-government approach” to manage security challenges in the region. Discussions focused on normalising the prevailing situation, enhancing border management, and strengthening security infrastructure along the IMB, according to a prior statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Lt Gen Ghai, a senior officer from the Kumaon Regiment, has held several key operational roles in his military career. As the GOC of the Chinar Corps before becoming DGMO, he was at the forefront of counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 25, last year, Lt Gen Ghai assumed his role as DGMO. (ANI)