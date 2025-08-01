Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh takes over as Vice Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, an officer of the Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment, on Friday took over as the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS). Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh will be succeeding Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani as the VCOAS.

His appointment marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career, spanning over 38 years of dedicated service to the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh took part in the ceremony in South Block in the national capital as he took charge as the new VCOAS.

The General Officer was tenanting the appointment of Director General Operational Logistics & Strategic Movement at Army Headquarters.

Lt Gen Singh was commissioned into the 4th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) in December 1987. He is an alumnus of La Martiniere College, Lucknow, Lucknow University and the prestigious Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The General Officer has served in ‘OP PAWAN’, ‘OP MEGHDOOT’, ‘OP ORCHID’ and has had multiple tenures in ‘OP RAKSHAK’.

During his illustrious career spanning 38 years, the General Officer has held various Command and Staff appointments. He commanded a Special Forces Unit in the Kashmir Valley and on the Line of Control. He later commanded an Infantry Brigade and a Mountain Division in ‘OP SNOW LEOPARD’ along the Line of Actual Control. The General Officer was GOC of a Corps headquartered in Himachal Pradesh and responsible for sensitive Jammu, Samba and Pathankot areas.

The General Officer has insightful knowledge and a deep understanding of operational dynamics on both Western and Northern Borders.

He has attended the prestigious Staff Course at DSSC, Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course at CDM Secunderabad and Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration at IIPA. He holds a Master’s in Management Studies from Osmania University and a Master’s in Philosophy from the Punjab University.

For his distinguished service to the Nation, the General Officer has been awarded Ati Vishist Seva Medal and Sena Medal Bar.

Earlier on Thursday, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani was superannuated after 39 years of distinguished service in the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Subramani laid a wreath to honour the supreme sacrifice of the army officers at the National War Memorial, and reviewed the Guard of Honour at South Block during the superannuation ceremony.

Sharing an X post, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) wrote, “Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, #VCOAS superannuated today after 39 years of distinguished service in the #IndianArmy. In a solemn ceremony, he laid a wreath to honour the supreme sacrifice of the #Bravehearts at the National War Memorial, #NewDelhi and reviewed the Guard of Honour at South Block.”

“The Indian Army expresses deep gratitude for his exemplary leadership, utmost professionalism & unblemished service to the Nation and extends best wishes for continued success and distinguished accomplishments in all his future endeavours,” the X post read. (ANI)