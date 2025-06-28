BreakingNational

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma Visits Strategic Strikers , Reviews Operational Preparedness 

RK Online Desk
Photo/X@NorthernComd_IA

Jammu, June 28 : Army Commander Northern Command, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, on Saturday Visited the Strategic Strikers and Reviewed the Operational Preparedness.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command visited Strategic Strikers and reviewed the operational preparedness. He complimented the formation for its integrated and synergised training and primed preparedness,”Northern Command said on X.

“The Army Commander emphasised on dynamic planning and situation steeped preparedness levels to cater for any eventuality,”the post reads.

 

