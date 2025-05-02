Top Stories

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma assumes charge of new GOC-in-C of Northern Command

2 Min Read

JAMMU, May 01: Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, a decorated officer with rich operational experience, on Thursday assumed charge as the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Indian Army’s Northern Command, officials said.
He succeeded Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, who superannuated on April 30.
“Lt Gen Sharma assumed the charge of GOC-in-C, Northern Command, today. The general officer has rich operational experience. He commanded an infantry battalion, brigade and division along the Line of Control, and has commanded a strike corps in the Western Sector,” the defence ministry said in a statement.
Lt Gen Sharma is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.
He was commissioned into the Madras Regiment in December 1987.
He is qualified on the Higher Command Course and has also attended a course at the National Defence College, New Delhi.
Lt Gen Sharma has varied exposure in staff and instructional appointments, including being a staff officer in a UN mission, the statement said.
Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar superannuated on Wednesday after completing an illustrious career of four decades in the Indian Army.
In a post on X, the Army expressed “deep gratitude for his exemplary leadership, utmost professionalism and unblemished service to the nation”.

 

City