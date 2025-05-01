LSUC empowers children through legal awareness in Gbl

Ganderbal, April 30: Under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority and District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal, the Legal Services Unit for Children (LSUC) Ganderbal Wednesday organised a legal awareness programme for children at PALAASH Child Care Institution (Boys), Kangan.

The program aimed to educate children about their rights and responsibilities, promoting legal literacy and empowering them for their rights. Assistant LADC, Ganderbal, Shaheena highlighted the importance of educational opportunities for children, particularly those rescued from trafficking, abuse, and other challenging circumstances. She emphasized that education is key to breaking the cycle of vulnerability and empowering them to rebuild their lives with dignity in society. Assistant LADC, Ganderbal, Romani Syed threw light on specific legal provisions which protects vulnerable children, including those with disabilities, transgender children, and children at risk of trafficking or abuse. She underscored the importance of awareness and implementation of these provisions to ensure the safety and well-being of children. By highlighting these crucial legal safeguards, her insights empowered the children and caregivers at PALAASH, Child Care Institution to better understand their rights and navigate the legal system effectively. Assistant LADC, Ganderbal, Aqib Ul Ahad provided clarity on legal provisions, children’s rights, and remedies available through legal services for children in need and care. He elaborated on the various legal mechanisms in place to protect children’s rights and interests, ensuring that children and caregivers are aware of the support systems available to them. By demystifying complex legal concepts, his presentation enabled the children to better understand their rights and the resources accessible to them, empowering them to seek help when needed. He also took the opportunity to publicize vital helplines, including NALSA Helpline (15100), Child Helpline (1098), Diyasjan Helpline (14456) and Tele-Manas (14416), among others.

In his address, Secretary DLSA Ganderbal, Sheikh Babar Hussain highlighted that this program provided a vital platform for children to learn about their rights, access to justice, and the role of legal services in protecting their interests. He emphasized that the initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of these children, enabling them to assert their rights and make informed decisions about their future. The event saw active participation from members of the Legal Services Unit for Children (LSUC), superintendent and staff members of PALAASH Kangan, and students/children from Govt. Middle School Kangan and PALAASH Kangan also participated.