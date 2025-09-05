LoP Sunil Sharma visits flood-affected areas in Akhnoor

Follow us on

Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma along with MLA Akhnoor Mohan lal, undertook an extensive tour of the flood-affected areas in Akhnoor constituency to assess firsthand the widespread devastation caused by the recent floods.

During his visit, he reached out to the worst-hit villages in Pargwal region including Mollu, Sajwal Kulle, Chani, Nai Basti, Rangpur, Pindi, Markulle Fattu Kotli, Garhal, and the Mala Bela BSF Post.

Sharma interacted with affected families, patiently listened to their grievances, and expressed deep solidarity with the suffering communities. He assured the local population of every possible support, stressing that their concerns would be raised with urgency at all appropriate forums.

Highlighting the pressing challenges faced by the displaced and distressed families, Sharma called upon the administration to immediately initiate comprehensive and coordinated relief measures. He urged for the provision of essential supplies including food, clean drinking water, medical aid, and temporary shelters.

He also pressed for the swift restoration of critical services such as electricity, road connectivity, and communication networks to ease the hardships of the people.

Looking beyond immediate relief, the Leader of the Opposition emphasized the need for a long-term, structured rehabilitation plan. He underscored that rebuilding damaged infrastructure, restoring livelihoods, and creating effective flood mitigation systems must be treated as priority areas to safeguard the region from recurring natural calamities.

Sharma assured continuous monitoring of the situation and reaffirmed his personal commitment to stand by the affected families until normalcy is restored.

He said that the voice of the flood-hit communities will not go unheard and pledged to ensure their plight receives the urgent and compassionate response it deserves.