Leader of Opposition and Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Sharma on Saturday visited the shelling affected areas in Fatehpur Kotha village on R S Pura border.

Sunil Sharma, assessed the damage in the village.

He also engaged with the locals to understand the challenges they faced due to shelling.

Pertinently, several villages along the Line of Control faced huge damage due to shelling by Pakistan in which over a dozen people also lost their lives—(KNO)