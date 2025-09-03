LoP Sunil Sharma tours flood hit areas of Jammu, assures immediate relief

Follow us on

In the wake of the devastating floods that have created havoc across various parts of Jammu, Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, along with MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi, undertook an extensive tour today to assess the ground situation and understand the plight of the affected residents firsthand.

The leaders visited Rajiv Colony, Rajinder Nagar, Vikram Chowk, Goyal Lane, Old University Lane, Fisheries Mohalla, Rajiv Nagar Canal Road, Qasim Nagar, Goswami Mohalla, Jogi Gate, Peerkho and Roop Nagar areas among the hardest hit by the incessant rainfall and subsequent flooding.

What they witnessed was deeply distressing—damaged homes, collapsed infrastructure, washed-away roads, and families grappling with the tragic aftermath of nature’s fury.

Sunil Sharma remarked that the scenes of devastation are heart-wrenching. The incessant rains have played havoc with the lives of our people. Many families have lost everything overnight.

Sunil Sharma interacted with dozens of affected families, listening to their concerns, needs, and fears. He assured the people of immediate and comprehensive relief efforts, promising that no affected citizen would be left behind in this hour of crisis.He further assured that the basic amenities, adding that efforts are being made to supply of water, electricity etc.

He also lauded the humane approach of the BJP government of Haryana and Madhya Pradesh for donating financial aid for the flood affected people and shared that othet states run by BJP are also been approached for help.

Sunil Sharma said “Your courage in the face of such adversity is commendable and we are with you—not just in words but in action”. He assured that every possible measure will be taken to restore normalcy and provide the necessary aid swiftly.

The leaders called for urgent coordination between disaster management agencies, municipal bodies, and local administration to expedite relief distribution and rehabilitation work.

Yudhvir Sethi said that as elected representative of the constituency, he is committed to ensuring that the people affected are heard snd provided every kind of help.