LOP Sunil Sharma exposes Omar Abdullah-Led NC Government for failure in providing Relief to Flood Victims

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma today launched a scathing attack on the Omar Abdullah-led government, accusing it of failing to respond adequately to the devastation caused by recent floods and landslides in Jammu.

“The Jammu Kashmir government has demonstrated a lack of seriousness and inability to find effective solutions,” Sharma said. “For over two weeks, heavy rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods have ravaged Jammu, resulting in loss of lives, livestock, and homes. Yet, the government has failed to restore basic services, including electricity, water supply, and road connectivity even after 5 days.”

Sharma highlighted the severity of the situation in areas such as Chisoti, Vaishno Devi Ardhkuwari, Reasi, Mahore, and Ramban’s Rajgarh, where lives have been lost and families left without shelter. “The government needs to be proactive and work with urgency,” he emphasized.

Sharma praised the Centre’s response, noting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu was a testament to the Prime Minister’s commitment to supporting the affected regions. “Whenever disaster has struck, the Indian government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has extended generous support to J&K and Modi government will help in restoration and rehabilitation of affected areas by providing man, machinery and financial package. Unfortunately, the state government has not matched this level of commitment.”

Sharma also criticized the compensation package, stating that the existing relief under the SDRF and CM’s Relief Fund is woefully inadequate. “A mere Rs 1.35 lakh for a fully damaged house is insufficient to even lay a foundation. The state government must come forward with a substantial package to ensure rehabilitation. The meagre amounts announced so far offer no real relief to the affected communities.”