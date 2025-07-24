LoP Sunil Sharma discusses J&K’s security and developmental projects with Dr Jitendra Singh

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, met Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, in New Delhi on Wednesday. He, in this meeting, focused on the security situation in the region and the progress of key developmental initiatives.

During the discussion, LoP Sunil Sharma, expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

Highlighting the significance of infrastructure and economic projects in J&K, Sharma and Dr. Singh reviewed the ongoing implementation of central schemes, including the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), Jal Jeevan Mission, and the expansion of road and rail networks.

Dr. Singh assured full central support in accelerating project timelines without any administrative bottlenecks hampering progress.

The meeting also focussed on youth engagement and employment generation.

Sunil Sharma advocated for increased central investment in skill development and startup programmes for local talent.

In response, Dr. Singh mentioned initiatives under the Digital India and Skill India missions, designed to empower the youth of J&K with training and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Terming the meeting fruitful, Sunil Sharma stated, “Today’s interaction was constructive and focussed on both security concerns and long-term development goals for Jammu and Kashmir”.

I’m confident that our collective efforts will lead to a stronger, more prosperous region, Sunil said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, called the meeting a positive exchange in the spirit of J&K’s peace, progress and prosperity. He emphasized the Centre’s commitment to ensuring peace, stability, and inclusive dev

elopment in J&K.