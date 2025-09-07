LoP Sunil Sharma directs for immediate restoration of damaged National Highway in Udhampur

Follow us on

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma along with MLA Balwant Mankotia, has issued urgent directives for the immediate restoration of the National Highway between Bali Nalla and Thard in Udhampur, which has collapsed due to a major landslide on September 2.

The disaster has led to a complete halt in vehicular movement, severely impacting the supply of essential commodities and emergency services in the districts of Udhampur, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban & Kashmir.

Sunil Sharma had reached the damaged site to assess the situation on the ground. He was accompanied by local MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, senior officials from civil, police administration, besides those from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

During the visit, the LoP held extensive discussions with concerned authorities after closely reviewing the extent of the damage caused by the landslide.

The disruption of this vital road link has pushed the people of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Kashmir into a state of distress, Sharma said, adding that there is an acute shortage of essential goods, and people are living in fear due to the lack of access to timely medical assistance. This is an emergency, and we cannot afford delays.

He emphasized the need for a “war-footing” approach to restore the road connectivity at the earliest. He directed the National Highway authorities and the district administration to deploy all available resources to expedite the repair work. He also urged them to establish temporary arrangements to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles and essential supplies until full connectivity is restored.

Sunil Sharma also interacted eith people there and expressed concern towards the people of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban districts, who are going through extreme hardships. It is the responsibility of the administration to ensure that relief reaches them immediately. Restoration of the road is not just about connectivity; it is about saving lives, Sharma added.

The LoP assured the public that he will continue to monitor the situation and push for swift action at all administrative and political levels to alleviate the suffering of the affected people.