LoP Sunil Sharma Calls on LG Manoj Sinha 

Srinagar, June 12: Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in J&K Legislative Assembly called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Shri Sat Sharma, President, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu Kashmir Union Territory.

Shri Sunil Sharma sought the Lieutenant Governor’s intervention into the issue of Naib Tehsildar aspirants and requested him to make the Working Knowledge of Urdu language non-mandatory for Naib Tehsildar examination.

He highlighted that making working knowledge of one language mandatory, given the UT of J&K’s five official languages, violates the constitutional principles of equal opportunity and administrative impartiality, and it creates an unfair barrier, particularly disadvantaging aspirants from the Jammu Division.

The senior BJP leaders also requested the Lieutenant Governor for translation of government documents and procedures into all the official languages of J&K UT.

