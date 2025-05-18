Politics

LoP Sharma visits shelling-hit RS Pura village

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Jammu, May 17: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Sharma on Saturday visited Fatehpur Kotha village along the RS Pura border to assess the situation in shelling-affected areas.
Sharma, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in J&K Assembly, reviewed the damage caused by the cross-border shelling and interacted with local residents to understand the challenges they are facing.
It’s important to mention that several villages along the Line of Control (LoC) have suffered heavy losses in recent shelling incidents by Pakistan, which also claimed over a dozen lives.

 

 

