LoP Sharma criticises NC govt’s response to floods, announces Rs 28 cr relief by BJP MLAs

Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 02: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Tuesday accused the National Conference-led Jammu & Kashmir government of non-seriousness and inadequate response, terming their efforts as mere “lip service” and “eyewash”.

“The government demonstrated a perfect example of step-motherly treatment with the Jammu region in this tragedy,” he alleged. “Despite having control over essential departments like electricity and water supply, the government failed to act on a war footing.”

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Sharma revealed that all 28 BJP MLAs have contributed Rs 1 crore each, amounting to Rs 28 crore, for relief efforts. Additionally, BJP MPs have also pledged Rs 2.5 crore each, taking the total to Rs 35.5 crore, he added.

“The Union Government has already released Rs 209 crore to the UT Disaster Response Fund (UT-DRF) and constituted a high-level committee to submit a report within two days, following which a relief package will be finalised and released within the shortest possible time, Sharma said. “The Union Home Minister has also asked the CMs of other states to contribute economically to recover from this tragedy.”

The senior BJP leader praised the Union government and the Lieutenant Governor administration for their “prompt and committed response”, which, he said, was evident in the timely rescue operations in Mata Vaishno Devi route tragedy.

He recalled that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the region recently, and now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by senior officers of the Army, Police, CAPFs, and civil administration reviewed the ground situation. The Union Home Minister also met affected families, local MLAs, and BJP leaders to chalk out a comprehensive relief strategy, he said.

The LoP expressed deep concern over the widespread devastation caused by incessant rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods that have disrupted normal life across the Jammu region. He informed that the disaster began with the cloudburst in Chashoti village on August 14, followed by another in Kathua on August 16, and further aggravated by continuous rains from August 24 to 26, leading to severe destruction in Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, and other districts.

Highlighting the proactive role of BJP representatives, he said, “BJP leaders and MLAs have stood shoulder to shoulder with the people, participating in rescue and relief operations. This is not a favour but our duty towards society.” He added that BJP representatives have consistently taken up the public’s concerns with the government and coordinated with officials of the concerned departments to ensure prompt relief measures.

Outlining the immediate measures, Sharma informed that the Union Home Minister directed the MLAs and senior leaders to interact with affected families on September 4–6, organise medical camps on September 9, and conduct cleanliness drives on September 10–11. He further added that rehabilitation of nearly 200 families affected by the cloudburst in Margee village of Warwan has been requested.