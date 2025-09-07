Jammu and Kashmir NewsPolitics

LoP Sharma assures full support to flood-hit families in Jammu

RK News
2 Min Read
Jammu, Sept 06: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the J&K Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Saturday conducted an extensive tour of flood-affected areas in Talab Tillo, Roopnagar and Muthi localities of Jammu city to assess the damage caused by the recent torrential rains and subsequent flooding.

He was accompanied by Jammu West MLA Arvind Gupta. During the visit, the LoP interacted with numerous families who have been severely impacted by the floodwaters, many of whom have lost personal belongings, homes, and essential infrastructure.

Expressing deep concern over the situation, Sharma conveyed his solidarity with the affected residents, assuring them of every possible assistance in relief and rehabilitation efforts. “This is a time for united action, and I want to reassure the people of Roopnagar and Muthi that they are not alone. We are committed to standing with them until normalcy is fully restored,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said his office will remain in constant touch with the administration to ensure that timely relief, medical aid, and compensation reach all those affected. “We have already urged the government to expedite the damage assessment process and disburse immediate financial assistance to those in need,” he said, adding that special care should be taken for vulnerable sections, including the elderly, women, and children.

The visit also included spot assessments of waterlogged streets, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted public utilities.

The LoP appealed to voluntary organisations and civil society groups to come forward and support relief efforts, noting that “community participation is crucial in rebuilding lives”.

 

 

