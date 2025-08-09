‘Look forward to hosting Prez Putin in India later this year’: PM

New Delhi, Aug08 :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he had a telephone conversation today with Vladimir Putin and invited him to visit India later this year for the Annual Bilateral Summit.

“Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year.” PM Modi said in a statement on X.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions following the imposition of tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.

During their telephone call today, President Putin briefed PM on the latest developments concerning Ukraine, as per a statement by the External Affairs Ministry.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

Prime Minister invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Putin had on Thursday received India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval at the Kremlin.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Russia last year and he and President Vladimir Putin highly appreciated the special nature of this time-tested relationship, which is based on trust, mutual understanding and strategic convergence. (ANI)