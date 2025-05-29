Long-delayed Noor Jehan Bridge at Qamarwari set to open soon

In order to expedite the progress of works on construction of Rs 14.77 crore vital project of Noor Jehan Bridge over River Jhelum at Qamarwari, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat has been monitoring the progress on the long delayed vital project of the bridge on regular basis.

In this regard, DC conducted several inspections to the project site to personally monitor the progress on a regular basis. He has been rigorously pushing for the expeditious completion of the long pending connectivity project in the City.

Dr Bilal is actively monitoring the project’s progress and has directed the executing agency to expedite the remaining works. Once completed, the Noor Jehan Bridge will serve as a crucial link between Noorbagh and Qamarwari, alleviating pressure on the existing Cement Bridge and improving connectivity in Srinagar.

During his visit, DC was apprised that the 127 meters span vital Noor Jehan bridge is being constructed at cost of Rs 14.77-crore and is finally nearing completion and is set to be thrown open to the public by July 15, 2025, providing huge relief from traffic congestion to the local residents, commuters of the adjoining areas.