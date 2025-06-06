Long-awaited Chenab rail bridge connects Kashmir with rest of Bharat

Kashmir valley got connected with the rest of India with the inauguration of the much-awaited and world’s highest railway arch bridge over the river Chenab by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated 359 metres above the river, is the world’s highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. The Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge will take just about three hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by two to three hours.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, which will serve the nation in challenging terrain.

This was Prime Minister’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack.

PM Modi also flagged off Vande Bharat trains–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back–and laid the foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore to the nation from Katra.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation. The 272-km-long USBRL project, which includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges, was constructed with an estimated Rs 43,780 crore.

PM Modi said today that railway connectivity has become a reality, underlining that generations in Jammu and Kashmir had long dreamt of it.

Referring to a recent statement by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Prime Minister noted that Abdullah had been anticipating the completion of this project even as a student in seventh or eighth grade.

PM Modi emphasised that the fulfilment of this long-awaited aspiration marks a historic moment for millions of people in Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for enhanced connectivity and progress.

PM Modi emphasised the challenges encountered, like the difficult terrain, extreme weather conditions, and falling rocks in the mountains, making the project immensely tough and demanding. However, he remarked that their government has consistently chosen to face challenges head-on and overcome them with determination.

The Prime Minister noted that numerous all-weather infrastructure projects underway in Jammu and Kashmir exemplify this commitment. He cited the recently opened Sonmarg Tunnel and his experience travelling over the Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge as remarkable milestones.

PM Modi lauded the engineering brilliance and unwavering dedication of India’s engineers and workers, stating that the Chenab Bridge, the world’s tallest railway arch bridge, stands as a testament to India’s ambition. He observed that while people travel to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower, the Chenab Bridge surpasses it in height, making it not only a crucial infrastructure achievement but also an emerging tourist attraction.

He asserted that these structures are not just steel and concrete, but living symbols of India’s strength, standing tall in the rugged Pir Panjal mountains.

Emphasising that both Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge will serve as catalysts for prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said, “These landmark projects will not only boost tourism but also benefit various sectors of the economy, creating new opportunities for businesses and industries.”

He highlighted that enhanced rail connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir will open new doors for local entrepreneurs, driving economic growth.

PM Modi noted that Kashmir’s apples will now reach major markets across India at lower costs, making trade more efficient.

Furthermore, dry fruits and Kashmir’s renowned Pashmina shawls, along with other traditional handicrafts, will now be easily transported to every corner of the country, strengthening the region’s artisanal industry.

The Prime Minister stated that this improved connectivity will also make travel more convenient for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, allowing smoother movement across different parts of India.

During his speech, PM Modi shared a touching comment from a student in Sangaldan. The student stated that until now, only those who had travelled outside their village had seen a train in real life. Most villagers had only watched trains in videos, unable to believe that soon, a real train would pass right before their eyes.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that many residents are already memorising train schedules, excited about the new connectivity. He highlighted a thoughtful remark from a young girl who stated, now, the weather will no longer decide whether the roads remain open or closed.

“Jammu and Kashmir has long been a pillar of India’s education and cultural heritage”, affirmed the Prime Minister.

He added that as India establishes itself as a global knowledge hub, the growing participation of Jammu and Kashmir in this transformation.

PM Modi pointed out the presence of premier institutions such as IIT, IIM, AIIMS, and NIT, alongside Central Universities in Jammu and Srinagar, strengthening academic excellence in the region. He also noted the expansion of the research ecosystem, further enhancing innovation and learning opportunities. (ANI)