Loluk Aalaw: Pahalgam attack a setback, but Kashmir bounced back, says BJP MP Er Khatana

Srinagar, Jun 23: Member of Parliament (MP) Rajya Sabha and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Er Ghulam Ali Khatana said the Pahalgam terror attack, in which innocent civilians lost their lives, dealt a serious blow to Kashmir’s image. He, however, stressed that Kashmir’s spirit remains unshaken, with initiatives like ‘Loluk Aalaw’ (Call for Peace) breathing fresh life into the region’s tourism sector.

Khatana was speaking at a press conference in Sonamarg after launching the much-anticipated ‘Loluk Aalaw’ tourism revival drive, an event that drew over 800 participants, including local tourism professionals, SHG members, students, and dignitaries from across the valley.

Addressing the media persons, the MP said he had personally interacted with a wide range of stakeholders in Sonamarg — including the heads of the Trekking Association, the Ponay Association, and the Snowmobile Association — to gain first-hand insight into the challenges facing those involved in the region’s tourism economy.

Khatana said that despite the tourism department falling under the Union Territory government, he chose to visit and engage directly with the people to understand their grievances. He reassured the public of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concern for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, noting the Centre’s strong push for Start-Up and Stand-Up India schemes in the region, which have yielded visible success.

The BJP leader also confirmed that multiple public representations were handed over to him and would be pursued at appropriate forums. He expressed optimism that the upcoming Amarnath Yatra would open up new employment opportunities for the local population.

Responding to a question, Khatana said that while the Lieutenant Governor is responsible for law and order, all other administrative departments fall under the UT government’s purview. “The BJP has never indulged in political engineering in the region,” he said, adding that for the first time in decades, elections in Jammu and Kashmir — whether parliamentary, assembly or otherwise — have been conducted without any accusations of rigging.

He stressed that local governments must play a more proactive role in addressing the everyday issues of people, particularly those associated with the tourism sector, such as trekkers and pony owners, many of whom are burdened with bank loans.

The MP praised the people of Kashmir for exhibiting strong unity and interfaith harmony in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Earlier in the day, the ‘Loluk Aalaw’ event began with a stirring award ceremony, honouring pony riders, rescuers, guides and local heroes for their resilience and support during challenging times. A symbolic trekker’s group was flagged off to reignite adventure tourism in Kashmir, while sanitation drives were also launched along the Kashmir Great Lakes Trek and key pilgrimage routes to promote sustainable tourism.

Addressing the gathering, Saba Bhat, Chairperson of the National Consumer Rights Commission – North India and Incharge Sampark Abhiyan BJP Kashmir, said: “Loluk Aalaw is not just a celebration – it’s a promise. A promise to revive tourism, empower locals, and bring Kashmir back to its cultural and economic glory.”

Other senior leaders, including senior BJP leader Dr Ali Mohammad Mir; CEO SDA Bilal Mukhtar (JKAS); SDM Kangan Dr Nazir Ahmad (JKAS); and SHO Sonamarg SI Reyaz Ahmad, extended their support to the revival campaign, praising the grassroots efforts made by the organising team.