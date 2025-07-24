Lok Sabha to hold discussion on Op Sindoor from July 28: Sources 

The Lok Sabha has decided to hold a 16-hour-long discussion on Operation Sindoor, starting from July 28, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to participate in the debate after concluding his foreign visit to UK and Maldives, according to sources.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to respond to the detailed deliberations in the House.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha was held in the National Capital. During the meeting, it was decided to hold a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha on July 29.

According to sources, the government, however, had denied the Opposition’s demand for a farewell speech by former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Government agreed to the Opposition’s demand that the seven MPs who would be retiring be allowed to make farewell speeches.

Earlier, the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Lok Sabha was held on Monday.

According to sources, a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha is likely to begin next week, with 16 hours allocated to the Operation after a consensus was reached.

Opposition parties have been demanding the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over repeated “ceasefire” claims made by US President Donald Trump.

Suggesting that one can’t hide from reality, he said that the entire world knows that Trump announced a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

“How can the Prime Minister give a statement? Kya bolenge PM, ki Trump ne karwaya hai? (What will he say? Did Trump announce it? He can’t say it, but it is the truth. The entire world knows that Trump has announced a ceasefire. We can’t hide from reality,” Gandhi told reporters here.

“This is not only about a ceasefire. There are several major issues that we would like to discuss related to defence, defence manufacturing, and Operation Sindoor. The condition is not normal; the entire nation knows,” he added.

Gandhi stated that the Prime Minister has not been able to provide a single response to Trump’s claims about a ceasefire, which he has reiterated 25 times so far.

“Those who call themselves ‘deshbhakt’ have run away. The Prime Minister is unable to give a single statement. Trump has claimed 25 times that he has announced a ceasefire. Who is he? This is not his work. However, the Prime Minister didn’t respond once. This is reality. Can’t hide from it,” the Congress MP said.

“They have destroyed our foreign policy. You can hardly count on your fingers the number of countries that have supported us. No one has supported us,” Gandhi added.

This came after a recent statement made by Donald Trump, where he repeated his claims of “stopping the war between India and Pakistan” in the name of trade deals. (ANI)