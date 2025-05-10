Locals suffer huge damage due to cross-border shelling from Pakistan

As Pakistani forces continued to target civilian population with heavy shelling from across the border, huge damage was witnessed to residences of locals in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri due to heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

According to Jawed, a local of Rajouri, said that at around 05:30 am, firing began in the region, due to which the glass was broken and smoke was spread all around the area. He added that around 10 to 12 projectiles fell in the nearby area and some villagers from the Thandi Khasi village came to ensure their safety.

“Around 5:30 in the morning, 10-12 of us were here. At first, firing was going on. Then suddenly, we saw that all the glass was broken and there was smoke all around. We are somehow safe. There’s a shell lying right in the middle of the road here… About 10-12 projectiles have fallen here since morning… Some of my relatives came here from Thandi Kassi village to be safe. But then, shelling started here too. Now tell me where should we go?”, the local said.

Another local Neena Begum said that she was scared when the attack took place but fortunately she was safe. “We have suffered a lot, but we are safe fortunately… When the shelling started, we thought that no one would survive”, she said.

Addressing a news conference Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that Pakistan has escalated its military actions along the Line of Control (LoC), attempting multiple air intrusions using drones and conducting shelling with heavy-calibre artillery guns, which have threatened civilian infrastructure and resulted in civilian casualties.

She noted the Indian Army’s effective and proportionate response, causing extensive damage to the Pakistan Army in retaliation.

“Along the Line of Control, Pakistan has also attempted multiple air intrusions using drones and conducted shelling using heavy-calibre artillery guns, threatening civilians’ infrastructure and killing civilians… Heavy exchange of artillery, mortar, and small arms fire in the Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors has continued… The Indian Army has responded effectively and proportionately, causing extensive damage to the Pakistan Army,” she said.

In a decisive response to Pakistan’s aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces on Saturday targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds.

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

She further noted that the precision targeting was done to minimise any collateral damage, reiterating India’s commitment to not wanting to escalate the situation. (ANI)