LMD books 63 Dry Fruit Sellers in J&K for regulatory violations amid UT wide enforcement drive

In response to increasing consumer complaints and to ensure adherence to fair trade practices, the Legal Metrology Department (LMD), Jammu & Kashmir, launched a comprehensive enforcement drive on May 21, 2025, targeting traders and distributors of dry fruits across all districts of J&K.

The crackdown focused on addressing issues of short weighment and the absence of mandatory declarations on product packaging.

Under the leadership and close supervision of Controller Legal Metrology Department J&K Anuradha Gupta, special enforcement teams were constituted to conduct surprise inspections across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the UT wide drive, a total of 244 traders were inspected, out of which 63 traders were booked for violations. These included supplying underweight packaged dry fruits and failing to display mandatory labeling information, including net weight, MRP, date of packaging, and manufacturer details, as required under Rule 6 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities)Rules, 2011

“This drive underscores our commitment to ensuring that only those packages which are exact in terms of net quantity, and which strictly adhere to Legal Metrology guidelines, are made available to consumers. Such drives will continue in future as well,” said Anuradha Gupta Controller Legal Metrology Department J&K

The Department has issued strict advisory to all dry fruit sellers, warning them against selling non-compliant packaged commodities. Violators will face stringent legal action under the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act.

In addition, consumers have particularly been advised to carefully check the net weight and labeling on packaged goods before making a purchase as public awareness and vigilance play a crucial role. Being informed about one’s rights and responsibilities as a consumer is essential for avoiding exploitation and ensuring fair trade.

Consumers are urged to report any discrepancies in packaged goods. Complaints can be lodged through the LMD toll-free helpline: 1800-180-7114 or via official social media handles. The Department remains active on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to promptly address public grievances and raise consumer awareness.