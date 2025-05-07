Breaking

Lives of residents in Rajouri’s border villages disrupted after Pakistan shelling

The lives of residents in border villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district have been severely affected following firing and shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Union Territory after the Operation Sindoor.

Abdul Husain, a resident of a border village, expressed concern over the lack of adequate bunkers for protection. “Suddenly, firing from across the border happened. It was a terrible night for the people here,” he told ANI.

“Thirty per cent of the bunkers promised by the government are fully constructed, the rest are not,” he added.

A woman currently undergoing treatment for bullet injuries said that her house was completely damaged in the firing. “In the early hours, the shelling happened. Our house was completely damaged. I don’t know where we will go now,” she said.

Meanwhile, as a safety measure, all schools and colleges in districts located near the LoC have been closed.

The shelling from Pakistan came just hours after India conducted precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under ‘Operation Sindoor,’ launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated, “Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”

Heavy shelling from across the border was reported in Mankote, Krishna Ghati and Shahpur sectors in Poonch, Laam, Manjakote and Gambeer Brahmana in Rajouri district in Jammu region and Karnah and Uri sectors in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces shared details of Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK.

The operation, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, dismantled terror infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

 

