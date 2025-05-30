Lion Cubs, Kutki and Bhunki displayed on 2nd Anniversary of Jambu Zoo

The Wildlife Department celebrated the completion of two years of Jambu Zoo with a series of activities held here the other day. The occasion marked a significant milestone in the zoo’s journey, with over five lakh footfalls since its opening to the public on May 29, 2023.

Lion Cubs, Kutki and Bhunki, born on 5 March 2025 to their parents brought from Gujarat two years back, were the main attraction of the event. The other attractions included a live snake show and display of live Brandt’s Hedgehog, a new discovery for India.

A cultural programme, organized in collaboration with the Culture Department, witnessed a large participation of school students, NGOs, and local artists performing Dogri songs, dance, skits and yoga, on the theme of wildlife conservation. Children enthusiastically participated in the painting competition and the winners were awarded prizes.

Several staff members of the zoo were felicitated for their dedication. Members of the public participating in the zoo adoption programme were also felicitated.

Spread over a vast area, the zoo boasts of 21 enclosures housing a variety of species, including lions, tigers, common leopards, Himalayan black bear, brown bear, spotted deer, hog deer, barking deer, sambhar, black buck, goral, crocodile, gharial, porcupine, wild boar, snake species, emu, pheasants, leopard cat, jungle cat and civet cat.

The zoo has recently introduced new species, including the Indian grey wolf and brown bear. Also, the zoo has been successful in breeding several rare animal species including lion, civet cat, jungle cat, leopard cat and spotted deer.

Apart from showcasing diverse wildlife, the zoo offers a range of activities for children, including virtual reality, swings, trampoline and boating.