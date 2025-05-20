Lightning strike kills over 40 livestock in Kangan

At least 40 sheep and goats of a nomadic herder died in a lightning strike late last night in the forest area of Hariganiwan in Kangan area of Ganderbal district.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the livestock belonged to Abdul Wahid Khattana of Sunderbani, Rajouri, who is presently putting up at Chechi Pati, Hariganiwan, as part of seasonal migration.

The lightning strike occurred amid a brief but intense thunderstorm, catching the animals in the open and resulting in their instant death—(KNO)