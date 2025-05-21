Lightning kills over 40 livestock in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, May 20: A nomadic family from Sunderbani in Rajouri district suffered a devastating blow after a lightning strike killed more than 40 sheep and goats at their temporary shelter in the Dardwooder, Hariganiwan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district late on Monday night. Thankfully, no human casualties or injuries were reported.

According to the family, the incident occurred while they were preparing dinner. “Suddenly, strong winds picked up, followed by lightning and heavy rain. A powerful lightning bolt struck nearby, instantly killing our livestock,” a family member recounted.

Eyewitnesses who rushed to the site confirmed the tragic loss. “Over 40 animals were killed on the spot, with only three or four surviving. The value of the livestock is estimated to be several lakhs of rupees,” they said. “This was our only source of income. With our livestock gone, we are left with nothing. We don’t know how we will survive.”

The family appealing to the government for immediate relief and compensation stating that cattle are their only source of livelihood. The livestock belonged to Abdul Waheed Khattana, son of Mubeen Khattana of Sunderbani, Rajouri. “We are totally depending on cattle and today, we lost everything. Government compensation is something that can heal our wounds now,” Waheed Khattana said. “We urge the government to help us in this hour of crisis.”

District President of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community, Choudhary Bashir Ahmad Tedwa, along with Apni Party leader Choudhary Atta Muhammad, visited the affected family and urged the district administration Ganderbal and the local MLA from Kangan Mian Mehar Ali to intervene and provide assistance. Officials from Gund Police Station, the Forest Department and other concerned departments also visited the location and recorded statements.