“Light Rain, Snow & Thunderstorms Expected in J&K’s Higher Reaches Today”: MeT

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, Feb 18 (ANI): A man walks under an umbrella on the banks of Dal Lake amid the rainfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Srinagar, April 08: The Met Centre Srinagar has issued a weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, covering the period from April 8 to April 20, 2025.

According to the forecast, the region can expect a mix of cloudy and dry conditions, with a possibility of light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

On April 8, the region is expected to experience generally cloudy conditions towards the afternoon, with a possibility of light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, as well as snow over higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir towards evening and night.

The following days, April 9 and 10, are expected to be generally cloudy with intermittent spells of light rain and snow at many places, accompanied by a possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h, at a few places.

On April 11, the region is likely to experience generally cloudy conditions with light rain and snow at scattered places towards morning, followed by improvement. The period from April 12 to 17 is expected to be generally dry, before fresh spells of rain and snow return from April 18 to 20.

In light of the forecast, travelers, tourists, and transporters are advised to follow admin and traffic advisories, while farmers are recommended to suspend farm operations during April 9 and 10.

