Light rain brings respite from heatwave in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 13: A light spell of rainfall on Friday brought down temperature several notches below the normal bringing relief from the scorching heat wave in Kashmir. While hot and humid weather will continue in the Jammu region for the next 3 days, officials said.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted the possibility of light rain in the Valley during the next 24 hours.

Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir that, as forecasted, a brief spell of rain accompanied by gusty winds affected isolated to scattered areas across the Kashmir Valley.

He said between June 14 and 16, there is a possibility of light rain and thundershowers at isolated to scattered locations, along with thunder and gusty winds.”

Director MeT added that a slight drop in temperature around 2°C has brought some relief to Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir, and this trend is likely to continue until June 16.

Meanwhile, monsoon is expected to reach Jammu and Kashmir by June 20, which is 10 days earlier than the usual arrival date of June 30. For Ladakh the onset is likely around June 21 or 22, though a clearer picture will emerge in the coming days.

Dr. Mukhtar also mentioned that the heatwave conditions in the Jammu plains will persist for the next three days with no immediate relief in sight.

As per weather parameters, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4°C, which was 4.4°C above the normal of 28.0°C. The minimum temperature settled at 19.0°C, showing no departure from the average.

Qazigund experienced a maximum of 32.8°C, 6.1°C above the normal of 26.7°C. The minimum temperature was 16.2°C, 3.1°C above normal.

Pahalgam saw a high of 28.2°C, 4.5°C above normal, and a low of 11.8°C, which was 3.1°C above average.

Kupwara reported a maximum temperature of 31.9°C, 3.7°C higher than the average of 28.2°C. The minimum temperature was 15.0°C, 2.2°C above normal.

Kokernag witnessed a maximum of 31.8°C, which was 5.6°C above the average of 26.2°C. The minimum temperature stood at 17.4°C, with a departure of 5.0°C.

Gulmarg recorded a maximum temperature of 23.0°C and a minimum of 13.3°C, registering a deviation of 4.2°C and 4.5°C respectively from the normals.

Meanwhile Jammu recorded a high of 43.6°C, 4.8°C above the normal of 38.8°C. The minimum temperature was 31.0°C, 4.9°C higher than the average of 26.1°C.

Banihal experienced a maximum temperature of 31.8°C, 3.4°C above normal, and a minimum of 17.8°C, 3.5°C above average.

Batote registered a high of 31.6°C and a low of 19.5°C, with deviations of 3.8°C and 3.0°C respectively.

Katra experienced a maximum temperature of 39.5°C, 3.8°C above the average of 35.7°C. The minimum temperature was 27.6°C, which was 4.1°C above normal.

Bhaderwah reported a maximum temperature of 30.8°C, 1.0°C above normal, and a minimum of 16.9°C, which was 2.7°C higher than average.