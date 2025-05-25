Light rain brings respite from heatwave in J&K parts

Srinagar, June 19: A brief spell of rain on Saturday brought much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave in Kashmir, with temperatures dropping several degrees below normal across the Valley. While some areas of Jammu also witnessed evening showers, hot and humid conditions continued to grip most of the region.

According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), this pattern is expected to continue, with intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms forecast across Jammu and Kashmir over the next five days.

Director MeT Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that light to moderate rain is likely across North, Central, and South Kashmir, as well as in parts of Jammu including Poonch, Rajouri, Banihal, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar within the next 24 hours.

“Rain showers accompanied by gusty winds of 50–60 km/hr are expected in parts of South Kashmir, some areas of North and Central Kashmir, and along the Rajouri-Banihal-Ramban belt, as well as in Reasi and Udhampur in the next 2–3 hours,” he said on Saturday evening.

Dr. Ahmad noted that May 25–26 is likely to remain generally hot and dry, with brief isolated showers possible, especially toward the evening. From May 27–31, however, intermittent rainfall and thundershowers are expected at scattered to many locations, including chances of intense downpours and gusty winds at isolated spots.

The MeT Director also said the prevailing hot and dry spell is expected to ease starting today, with a fall of 2–3°C in maximum temperatures at many locations. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated areas during the period.

Meanwhile, hailstorms were reported in several villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, causing damage to orchards and crops, adding to the woes of local farmers already dealing with weather unpredictability this season.

As per MeT data, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5°C, 2.1°C above the normal of 25.4°C. The minimum temperature settled at 18.0°C. Relative humidity stood at 51% in the morning and 44% in the evening.

Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 29.0°C and a minimum of 14.6°C, 4.4°C above the normal. Pahalgam witnessed a maximum of 24.3°C, 2.1°C above normal, and a minimum of 8.4°C.

Kupwara recorded a maximum of 26.0°C, slightly below the normal of 26.3°C. The minimum temperature stood at 14.8°C, with a departure of 4.2°C above normal. The station received 0.3 mm of rainfall.

Kokernag reported a maximum temperature of 22.6°C, 1.5°C below the normal of 24.1°C. The minimum temperature was 10.2°C, 4.6°C above normal. Rainfall measured 0.6 mm, and humidity levels were 43% in the morning and 59% in the evening. Gulmarg, the famed ski resort, registered a high of 19.0°C, 2.4°C above the normal of 16.6°C. The minimum was 12.6°C.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8°C and a minimum of 28.9°C — 3.9°C above the seasonal normal. Rainfall was minimal at 0.2 mm, with humidity at 52% in the morning and 51% in the evening.

Banihal saw a high of 28.4°C, 1.5°C above normal, and a minimum of 17.4°C. Rainfall stood at 0.1 mm. Relative humidity was 71% in the morning and 44% in the evening.

Batote registered a maximum of 27.6°C, slightly above the normal of 27.1°C. The minimum temperature was 20.1°C. No rainfall was recorded, with humidity at 72% in the morning and 73% in the evening.

Katra experienced the highest temperature in the region at 35.0°C. The minimum was 25.6°C, 3.3°C above the normal of 22.3°C. Rainfall measured 0.2 mm, while humidity levels were 60% in the morning and 64% in the evening.

Bhaderwah recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6°C, 1.4°C above the normal of 28.2°C. The minimum temperature of 18.6°C was 7.0°C above normal. No rainfall occurred, with relative humidity at 71% in the morning and 60% in the evening.