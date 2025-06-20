Lieutenant Governor’s message On International Day of Yoga

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor has said, “Greetings to the people on 11th International Day of Yoga Celebrations.

This year’s International Yoga Day theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ underscores Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of global wellness. Our ancient values always emphasised the well-being of all individuals and encourage holistic approach to health and happiness through Yoga.

The decadal celebration this year is an opportunity for all to celebrate unity of mind, body and promote harmony in the society. Yoga is a gift of India to the world. Let us all practice Yoga for a healthier lifestyle and healthier Jammu Kashmir”.