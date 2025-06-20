Breaking

Lieutenant Governor’s message On International Day of Yoga

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor has said, “Greetings to the people on 11th International Day of Yoga Celebrations.

This year’s International Yoga Day theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ underscores Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of global wellness. Our ancient values always emphasised the well-being of all individuals and encourage holistic approach to health and happiness through Yoga.

The decadal celebration this year is an opportunity for all to celebrate unity of mind, body and promote harmony in the society. Yoga is a gift of India to the world. Let us all practice Yoga for a healthier lifestyle and healthier Jammu Kashmir”.

DSEJ orders change in school timing
MSP hike for rabi crops gets Cabinet nod; masur, mustard see highest rise
Noida: 3-tier security plan in place for farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest; 5,000 police officials deployed
Skills are passport to prosperity and opportunities: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to students, entrepreneurs in J&K
MP: 6 dead, over 50 injured in firecracker factory fire
Share This Article
Previous Article Operation Sindhu: Two evacuation flights from Iran region to land in Delhi tonight
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Operation Sindhu: Two evacuation flights from Iran region to land in Delhi tonight
Breaking National
1,000 Indian Students, Including 500 Kashmiris, to Return from Mashhad on Special Flights: JKSA
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah details Iran evacuation efforts, urges Israel-Iran dialogue
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Abdullah requests rail minister for additional trains on Katra-Srinagar rail route to meet high demand
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News