Developing StoryKashmir

Lieutenant Governor’s greetings on Raksha Bandhan

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said:

“On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all.

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the unique bond between brothers and sisters. The sacred thread of Rakhi symbolizes love, affection and mutual trust.

May this festival further strengthens the bonds of unity and brotherhood amongst every section of society and reinforce the spirit of bonding and harmony”.

Jaundice outbreak in Shopian: Teams constituted for screening, awareness 
Shortage of paracetamol infusion at DH B’pora hits patient care
G20 historic opportunity for 13 million people of J&K to display their culture: LG Sinha
Residents demand blacktopping, widening of ‘vital’ Gamraz-Tral road
Hajj-2024: First batch of Hajj pilgrims returns to Kashmir
Share This Article
Previous Article Javed Rana extends warm greetings on Raksha Bandhan
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Javed Rana extends warm greetings on Raksha Bandhan
Breaking Kashmir
Swift Action by Medical Team ensures safe delivery in moving Ambulance in Ganderbal
Breaking Kashmir
Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma Inspects Rice Fair Price Shops and Main Godown at Karanagar
Breaking City
“Look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year”: PM Modi
Breaking World