Lieutenant Governor reconstitutes Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reconstituted the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) and nominated nine eminent luminaries, from various walks of life, as members for three years.

A notification approving the reconstitution of SASB and nomination of members was issued by the Lieutenant Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board .

The nine members include Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Prof. Kailash Mehra Sadhu, Shri K.K.Sharma, Shri K.N.Rai, Shri Mukesh Garg, Dr. Shailesh Raina, Dr. Simridhi Bindroo, Shri Suresh Haware and Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri.

