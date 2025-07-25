SRINAGAR, JULY 25: Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) and Director General Military Operations (DGMO) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the UT of Jammu Kashmir.
Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai Calls on LG Sinha
Sign Up For Daily Newsletter
Be keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Leave a Comment Leave a Comment
Stay Connected
Latest News
Recent Posts
- Jammu Civilian’s death regrettable, must be investigated transparently: CM Omar Abdullah
- “Didn’t protect OBC community the way I should have”: Rahul Gandhi vows to correct ‘mistake’ with caste census
- LG Sinha pays tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar, salutes his supreme sacrifice
- Army Agniveer killed, 2 others including JCO injured In Landmine blast in Poonch
- Rajnath Singh to initiate 16-hour discussion on Op Sindoor in Lok Sabha on Monday