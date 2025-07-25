BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai Calls on LG Sinha 

RK Online Desk
SRINAGAR, JULY 25: Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) and Director General Military Operations (DGMO) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

