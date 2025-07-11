License of four pharmaceutical firms cancelled over illegal drug trade in J&K

In strict adherence to the Government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse and illegal diversion of habit-forming substances, the targeted inspections of the wholesale firms were conducted.

During the inspections, four pharma establishments were found indulging in clandestine purchase and sale of habit-forming pharmaceutical preparations, mainly Tapentadol and Pregabalin from neighbouring states without maintaining mandatory sale/purchase records.

State Drugs Controller cum Controlling Authority Lotika Khajuria, accordingly undertook decisive enforcement action against these pharmaceutical establishments and has cancelled the drug sale licences of four pharmaceutical establishments namely M/s Health ways Pharma, Rajouri ; M/s Nuegene Pharmaceutical Distributors, Kansipora, Baramulla; M/s N.T Traders, New Colony, Sopore, Baramulla; M/s Essence Pharmaceutical Distributors, Zampakadal Chattbal, Srinagar.

State Drugs Controller has reiterated that these actions reflect the Department’s unwavering commitment to public health and safety and its firm resolve to prevent drug misuse, especially among vulnerable populations and any act that contributes to drug misuse or circumvents the law will be met with the strongest possible action. There will be no tolerance for such practices.

The public at large is requested to report any incidence of unethical practices involving sale or misuse of prescription drugs to the department’s helpline at [email protected].