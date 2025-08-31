LG working day & night to restore peace: Athawale

Follow us on

JAMMU, AUG 31:Praising Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for “working day and night” to restore peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment RamdasAthawale on Saturday said that the LG’s ground-level monitoring of security, development, and relief operations is winning the people’s confidence and strengthening governance in the region.

“Under his leadership, peace is steadily returning. The LG is directly overseeing relief efforts, development projects, and security matters. People’s faith in the administration is growing,” Athawale said while addressing the reporters .

The minister also slammed Pakistan for continuously attempting to destabilise peace in the Union Territory through acts of terror. “Pakistan must stop exporting terror. We want peace, not violence. Kashmir and Jammu must remain peaceful,” he asserted.

Citing last year’s Assembly elections, which recorded over 60% voter turnout,Athawale said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had “rejected fear and violence” and had embraced democracy.

Taking a strong stand against cross-border terrorism, Athawale accused Pakistan of trying to destroy the economic revival in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the flourishing tourism sector after the scrapping of Article 370.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, he said, “Pakistan tried to derail the economy and tourism sector through violence. But India responded strongly with Operation Sindoor, neutralising all the terrorists involved.”

He clarified that the operation was not called off under international pressure. “It wasn’t stopped because of President Donald Trump or any foreign factor. Prime Minister Modi’s mission was clear, to destroy the terror network. We achieved that objective,”Athawale said.

On the recent flood disaster in Jammu, the Union Minister said the Central Government stands firmly with the affected people. “The UT administration will assess the damages, but the Centre will provide full support and assistance,” he said.

He lauded the Union Home Minister’s rapid response to the crisis. “Shahji reached the Valley within hours of the Pahalgam attack. His focus on Jammu and Kashmir’s overall development is unwavering,” he noted.

Highlighting the Centre’s developmental push, Athawale said the Modi Government is committed to rapid economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir. “We are urging industrialists to invest here. This is our dream, because J&K is our own. The Government of India is duty-bound to deliver social and economic justice to the region,” he said.

He further emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir’s development is critical to India’s larger economic progress. “India is now the fifth-largest economy and is poised to become the fourth. Under PM Modi’s leadership, J&K will benefit from this momentum, with new jobs, infrastructure projects, and opportunities for our youth,” he said.

Concluding his address, Athawale said that a stable and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir will not only secure its own future but also contribute significantly to India’s rise as a global economic and strategic power.

“Peace in J&K is peace for India. It’s not just about security — it’s about dignity, development, and opportunity for every citizen,” the minister said.