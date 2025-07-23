LG visits Nunwan&Chandanwari Base Camps

Pahalgam, July 22: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today visited the Nunwan and Chandanwari Base Camps to assess the services and facilities provided to pilgrims undertaking the ShriAmarnathJiYatra.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor engaged with pilgrims, service providers, langersevadars, sanitation workers, medical staff, and officials from the administrative, police, and security departments deployed for the pilgrimage. He reviewed arrangements related to logistics, lodging, disaster management, healthcare, and other essential services along the travel route and at the Pahalgam axis base camps.

ShriSinha praised the dedication, passion, and commitment of camp directors, Shrine Board officials, civil and police administration, security forces, volunteers, and all others involved in ensuring a smooth and memorable pilgrimage for the devotees of Baba Barfani.

“The ShriAmarnathJiYatra has crossed the 3,35,000 mark. This success will provide a significant boost to the tourism sector in the Union Territory. We have received 97 percent positive feedback from pilgrims. The yatra is progressing smoothly and meeting all expectations. There is an overwhelming atmosphere of spiritual fervor and festivity throughout the base camps,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also directed health officials to conduct a detailed analysis of health-related incidents among pilgrims and to implement precautionary measures aimed at improving overall health outcomes during the yatra.

Additionally, ShriSinha reviewed the yatra feedback system and instructed the incorporation of a traffic feedback feature to enhance traffic management and ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr.Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and CEO of the ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board; Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Shri Rahul Yadav, MD JKPDCL and Nodal Officer for the Pahalgam axis yatra; ShriSyeedFakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag; along with senior officials from the district administration, Shrine Board, police, and security forces.