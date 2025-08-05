Top Stories

LG visits GMC Jammu to meet family of deceased SDM

CM reaches Udhampur to condole SSP

Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Jammu, Aug 04 :Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here to meet the family of a sub-divisional magistrate who recently lost his life along with his son in a landslide.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah drove from Jammu to Udhampur to express condolences to district police chief on the passing away of his minor daughter.

Both Sinha and Omar attended the 9th convocation ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu before leaving for GMC Jammu and Udhampur, respectively.

Sinha visited the GMC Jammu and met the injured wife and daughter of the deceased SDM Rajinder Singh Rana who along with his son were killed when their car was struck by a landslide near his native Pattian village in Reasi district on Thursday night, officials said.

The Lt Governor extended condolences to the duo and assured them of all possible help from the administration, they said, adding he also directed the hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care to them.

Deputy Chief Minister SurinderChoudhary also visited the hospital on Saturday and met the injured family members of Rana including his wife and daughter.

The chief minister, meanwhile, visited the residence of Senior Superintendent of Police, UdhampurAmod Ashok Nagpure and expressed his condolences on the passing away of his four-year-old daughter the previous day.

The office of the chief minister, in a post on X, said Abdullah visited Udhampur to “offer condolences to SSP Udhampur on the tragic and untimely demise of his young daughter. He stood with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief.”

