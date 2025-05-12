Top Stories

LG visits bereaved family of ADDC, Rajouri

Jammu, May 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the family of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional District Development Commissioner of Rajouri, at their residence in Jammu.
The Lieutenant Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to Dr. Thapa, describing him as a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Dr. Thapa’s contribution to the development of J&K was immense. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the countless people whose lives he touched. I pray for peace to the departed soul,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

 

