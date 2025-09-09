LG thanks PM,  Nadda for sanctioning 50 MBBS seats at SMVDIME

Follow us on

JAMMU, SEPT 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda for sanctioning 50 MBBS seats for the newly established Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME).

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said: “Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda Ji, for sanctioning 50 MBBS seats for the newly established Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME).

This decision not only fulfills the vision of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to provide world-class medical education in Jammu and Kashmir but also advances our objectives of improving healthcare access and increasing the availability of highly skilled medical professionals in underserved areas.

The Shrine Board, in its 71st meeting held on 19th August 2023, had granted in-principle approval for the establishment of a 50-seat medical college at Kakryal, with a long-term plan for expansion to a 100-seat institution.

Our aim is to support more MBBS aspirants in pursuing medical education within the Union Territory. Over the past few years, we have made significant progress in increasing the number of MBBS seats. These milestones will enhance access to specialised healthcare and contribute to building a stronger, more resilient healthcare system.”