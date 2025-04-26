Top Stories

LG summons J&K LA Session on April 28

JAMMU, APR 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has summoned the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to convene its session in accordance with Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.
As per the order issued today by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, the Legislative Assembly shall meet at Jammu on Monday, the 28th of April, 2025 at 10:30 A.M.
“I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet at Jammu on Monday, the 28th of April, 2025 at 10.30 am,”said the Summon.
“Accordingly, in terms of rule 3 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, all the Members are requested to kindly attend the Session of the Legislative Assembly on the appointed date, time and place,” said an order issued by Secretary J&K Legislative Assembly.

 

 

 

 

